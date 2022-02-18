It is a mostly cloudy, breezy, and much colder morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s with the wind chill in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

We will become sunny by this afternoon across the Birmingham area. It will be breezy and much colder. High temperatures will only get into the upper 40s to lower 50s.





Tonight, will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Saturday. We will be sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Next Week Outlook: It looks like we will have some very unsettled weather with A LOT of rain next week. A warm front will move up from the Gulf on Monday, and it will stall across northern Alabama. This will spread plenty of rain and some thunderstorms across central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. The warm and more humid air will sit over us on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front and an upper-level wave moving along the front. Expect numerous areas of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy at times each day. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

The cold front will slowly move across Alabama on Thursday. This will keep us wet with scattered showers and possibly some strong thunderstorms. More heavy rain is likely, and we could see some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70°. The cold front will finally push through Thursday night into Friday morning with more rain and possibly strong thunderstorms. Then we will dry out on Friday with colder air moving over the state. High temperatures will only be in the 50s.

Rain totals next week could be around 3 to 5″+, so we will have to watch out for possible flooding concerns. Right now, it looks like the rain will be spread over several days, so that may help with the flooding concerns. Stay tuned for updates.