It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Grab your coat as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will move just to the southeast of Alabama today. This will bring in southwest winds, and that will help to warm us up with more sunshine and a few high clouds. High temperatures will get into the lower 60s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and not as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

The tail-end of a weak and dry cold front will move through on Thursday morning. This will not have an impact on our weather. The area of high pressure will build back over us, and we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Friday will stay dry and sunny as the high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be a little warmer as southerly winds return across the state. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s.





Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move toward Alabama on Saturday. It will not have much moisture to work with, so we will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. It will still be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower 60s.







It will turn MUCH colder on Sunday in the wake of the cold front. There will be some clouds in the morning and possibly a sprinkle or a few flurries. Then we will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. This will be a COLD Super Bowl Sunday across central Alabama. Have some good warm food at your parties!

