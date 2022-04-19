It is a clear and cold morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, so grad a jacket as you head out the door.

Today: An area of high pressure will build toward Alabama today. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be cool for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Average high temperature this time of year is 76°.





Tonight: It will become mostly clear tonight as some high clouds move over the state from an upper-level wave/disturbance. We will still be cold with lows in the upper 30s in the east to lower 40s across the Birmingham area.

Rest of the Week: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama Wednesday. A weak upper-level wave/disturbance will move just north of Alabama. This will be close enough to make it partly cloudy during the day. We could see a stray shower during the evening north of Birmingham. High temperatures will warm up into the mid 70s. We could see another brief sprinkle Wednesday night with lows in the 50s.





Thursday and Friday will have some beautiful weather as the area of high pressure remains east of Alabama. This will block any weather systems from moving across the Southeast U.S. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with warmer high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be parked off the East Coast on Saturday. This will continue to bring us warmer air and it will become a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. A weak cold front will move toward us on Sunday. It will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. This will be perfect weather for Talladega Race Weekend!