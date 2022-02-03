Scattered showers continue to move across central Alabama this morning, so grab your umbrella as you head out the door. They will taper off mid-morning and we will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the 50s.

A strong cold front will move into and through Alabama today. An area of low pressure will develop and move along the front. We will be warm, more humid, and breezy ahead of the cold front with high temperatures around 70°. All of this will lead to heavy rain and thunderstorms across central Alabama starting this afternoon and continuing into tonight.







A few storms will be strong to possibly severe. Much of central Alabama is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk, but the SW part of the viewing area from are in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. This area has a better chance of seeing strong winds and possibly a tornado or two between Noon and 6 PM.

Additional rain totals will be around 1-2+ inches, so some flash flooding is possible later today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas along and south of I-59 until Friday morning. Due to the heavy rain threat, possible flash flooding, and severe weather threat we’ve issued a Weather Aware for Today. It will stay windy with speeds around 15-25 mph and higher gusts over 30 mph.







The cold front will move through tonight with the heavy rains gradually coming to an end. Some flash flooding issues are possible overnight. We will be breezy with low temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. It is possible that parts of NW Alabama could briefly see some freezing rain. Little to no ice accumulation is expected, but there could be a few icy spots on bridges and overpasses in Marion, Lamar, and Winston counties. We will keep an eye on that early Friday morning.







The cold front will move toward the coast on Friday. We will turn much colder with scattered showers until around noon as an upper-level wave moves along the front. Then we will be breezy and cloudy during the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, so we are not expecting any icy roads. The wind chill will be in the 20s/30s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s. An upper-level wave/disturbance is expected to move through Saturday night. It could bring us a shower or two, but most of you will be dry. Sunday will be partly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Follow Us on Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett