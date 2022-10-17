It is a mostly cloudy and cool morning with a few stray showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s.

A strong cold front will move across Alabama today. This will bring us a taste of winter as an Arctic blast heads our way. We will become clear this afternoon with breezy northerly winds. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Tonight, it will be clear, breezy and much colder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

An area of high pressure will sit west of Alabama on Tuesday. This will draw the Arctic air down toward us. We will be sunny and MUCH COLDER with high temperatures only in the lower 50s. This will likely be a record low high temperature for the day.

Tuesday night will be clear and VERY COLD. We will have some record lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Birmingham record low is 29° set back in 1948. A light freeze and frost is expected across much of Central Alabama. This would tie Birmingham for the earliest freeze dating back to 1948. Make sure you cover or bring in any plants if you want to keep them.

The area of high pressure will still be west of Alabama on Wednesday, so the northerly winds will continue to keep us cold. It will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night will be clear and very cold again with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. These temperatures will break the record lows again. Birmingham record low is 32° set back in 1948. A freeze is expected, so make sure you cover or bring in your plants.

The area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Thursday, so the coldest air will be northeast of Alabama. We will remain sunny, but it will not be as cold. High temperatures will be cool in the lower 60s.

The high will move east of Alabama on Friday, and that will bring back east to southeast winds. This will help to warm us back up with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The warming trend continues this weekend as the area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. We will have plenty of sunshine with warmer high temperatures in the mid 70s.