Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cold. Low temperatures will range from the middle to upper 30s. Bundle up tonight and tomorrow morning at the bus stop.

Friday will continue to be mostly, but it will be milder with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will start to pick up from a low developing in the Gulf by Friday evening.

Weekend Outlook: A complicated weather pattern develops across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. An upper-level low will move across the Southeast U.S. combined with another system over the northern U.S., and an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico. There are some uncertainties in the forecast models as to where the Gulf Low will track. This will make a difference in our forecast. If it moves inland sooner and tracks up through Georgia, we will receive rain. If it moves inland later over Northern Florida and up the East Coast, then we would not see as much rain. Right now, we are calling for Saturday to be mostly cloudy and cool with showers developing later in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday will have showers throughout the day. However, the best chance will be over Eastern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. Again, expect some changes to the forecast by the time we get to the weekend.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will dry out as the Gulf Low moves up the U.S. East Coast, and high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. Monday through Friday will be sunny and cool with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows will be in the 30s.