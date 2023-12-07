It is a mostly clear and chilly evening across Central Alabama with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. Bundle up if you are headed to any Christmas Parades and tree-lighting events.

Tonight, it will become partly cloudy and stay cold across Central Alabama. Lows will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

On Friday, we will start partly cloudy, but clouds will increase throughout the day along with a slight chance for a shower. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama late on Saturday. Most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and dry with a few pop-up showers. High temperatures will be around 70°. Winds will be gusting to 30+ mph at times ahead of the storms. Make sure to secure any Christmas Decorations in your yard!

The cold front will move through overnight with a line of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Right now, SPC has placed areas along and west of I-65 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe storms. The overall severe threat is very low, and we may not have any severe storms. However, a few could produce gusty winds with a low chance of a tornado. I’ll be watching to see how this evolves over the next few days.

The cold front will move east of Alabama by Sunday afternoon with the rain coming to an end around midday. Then we will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the middle 50s will occur in the morning, and then they will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build into and sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine with chilly weather each day. High temperatures will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s.