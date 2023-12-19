Tonight, it will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will range from the lower to upper 20s, so bundle up.

The ridge of high pressure will move east of Alabama Wednesday through Friday. We will have plenty of sun on Wednesday, and it will not be as cold. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

On Thursday, southeast winds will be back over the state, and this will bring in moisture aloft. We will become partly cloudy and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Friday will also be partly cloudy, but it will be a tad warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Christmas Weekend Outlook: The weekend will start with plenty of sunshine on Saturday as high pressure remains east of Alabama. It will be mild for December with high temperatures in the middle 60s. A trough will send a cold front toward Alabama on Sunday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers late in the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Christmas Day: The cold front will slowly move into Alabama on Monday and bring us scattered showers mainly late in the day. However, the forecast models are not in agreement with how much rain yet, so look for changes in the forecast over the next few days. It will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More rain is expected from Christmas night into Tuesday.