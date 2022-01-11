Another beautiful day with chilly temperatures. A slow warm up starts tomorrow

It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will remain over us today, so expect plenty of sunshine. It will still be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.





Tonight, will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s to around 30°.

The area of high pressure will move to the east of Alabama on Wednesday, and the winds will shift from the north to the southeast. This will slowly warm up back up. We will become partly cloudy as an upper-level low/disturbance moves across the Gulf Coast. High temperatures climb back into the mid 50s.

Thursday will also be a tad warmer with a partly cloudy sky as a weak cold front moves across Alabama. This front is expected to remain dry for much of the area, but a stray shower it possible for Northern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A second cold front will move toward us on Friday. We will be dry, but partly cloudy. It will be a little cooler in the wake of the first front with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The second cold front will move through on Saturday. We will have scattered showers starting a little later now in the afternoon. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the mid 50s.





The rain will continue into Saturday night. It is possible parts of northern and NE Alabama could see a brief change over to a wintry mix on Sunday morning as temperatures fall to the lower 30s. At this time, little to no accumulation is expected. However, there is plenty of uncertainty in the forecast, so check back for updates. We will eventually dry out on Sunday with the clouds slowly decreasing throughout the day. It will turn colder with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

