Annular Solar Eclipse Visible in the Northern Hemisphere Thursday Morning

For the first time of 2021, an annular solar eclipse is coming early Thursday morning for a large portion of the Northern hemisphere! What this means is that for a brief few hours, the moon will partially block out the sun across much of the Northeastern US, Eastern Canada, and the Arctic Ocean.

This solar eclipse will be slightly different from the last total solar eclipse we saw in the US back in 2017 for one key reason: the Sun will not be completely blocked out by the moon. Instead, because the moon is slightly farther away from Earth in this particular event, an annular solar eclipse will occur. During this event, within the path of the eclipse itself, the Sun’s outer layers will still be visible, in what is commonly referred to as a “ring of fire” eclipse.

Here’s a great loop of an annular solar eclipse, taken from May 20th, 2012:

Courtesy: NASA, Dale Cruikshank

Sadly, for those of us here in Alabama, this eclipse will not be visible. The eclipse itself will be occurring before sunrise occurs in our area early Thursday morning.

However, for places to our Northeast, the eclipse will be visible for a brief few minutes at sunrise. This includes places like Philadelphia, New York, Boston, and especially in Nova Scotia & Newfoundland. Be sure to spread the word to any friends or family in the eclipse’s path!

