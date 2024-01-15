BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several organizations across Alabama are preparing for incoming cold weather by opening warming stations for those who need a place to stay.

According to the CBS 42 weather team, snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected along and north of US-278 on Monday. As a result, icing issues alone bridges and overpasses is expected Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop into the tens and teens on Monday night, accompanied by wind chills near zero by Tuesday morning.

Birmingham

At 6 p.m. Monday, the BJCC will open as a warming station and operate around the clock through Thursday morning. Then, the warming station will return to the Jimmie Hale Mission, where it will remain open as long as the temperature remains below 32 degrees.

Anniston

On Friday, a warming station was provided at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church – located at 1400 Noble St – and will continue to operate at the church from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. until Wednesday.

Admission into the warming station ends each night at 9 p.m.

The City of Anniston said an extension of the station is possible in the event that the forecast changes.

This list will be updated.