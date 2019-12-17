Alabama neighborhoods begin cleanup after Monday severe weather

BIBB COUNTY/MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s going to be a day of cleaning up for some after a powerful storm passed through the state, leaving behind a trail of damage. CBS 42 crews saw damage found on Alabama highway 139 in Brierfield in Bibb County Monday night.

There are downed trees and powerlines.

Our crew on the scene says a state trooper had the road blocked off while Alabama power crews assessed the situation.

In North Alabama, people living in one neighborhood near Huntsville will be spending today cleaning up.

A total of nine houses were damaged, two of the homes were significantly damaged.

One of the houses had its roof blown off.

Last night, neighbors were going around with flashlights checking on other neighbors to make sure they were okay.

Some say this is heartbreaking, happening just days before Christmas.

Kris West, Monrovia Volunteer Fire Chief, “Monrovia’s been very blessed over the years. It’s not new to the area to have to deal with tornado damage. This community will bounce back. It’s bounced back.”

Huntsville police chief says no one was hurt.

LATEST POSTS