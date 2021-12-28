Active Weather to End the Year

The CBS 42 Storm team has issued Weather Aware Days for both Wednesday and Saturday as two dynamic storm systems sweep across the state.

TUESDAY: The morning is starting with plenty of cloud cover. There will be occasional showers throughout the morning and afternoon. Morning temps will start off warm in the 60s and highs will return to the mid 70s. This includes The Birmingham Bowl. If you are heading to Protective Stadium, it would be a good idea to bring the rain gear.

WEDNESDAY: There will be TWO rounds of active weather. One in the morning and one in the evening. The first round will feature heavier rain, and be less severe in nature. These showers will roll through shortly after midnight Wednesday morning and clear by mid morning. There will be a mid stretch that is dry and even somewhat sunny, meaning a spike in temperatures. This warm up will stimulate the atmosphere enough to instigate evening thunderstorm that will be of concern. The primary threat is gusty straight line wind, but a few brief tornadoes are certainly possible.

WEEKEND: There will be a second storm system moving in late Saturday into Sunday morning. I believe this one will be much more organized and the dynamics will better support stronger thunderstorms. Because this will be a nocturnal event it will be very important to have a way to get weather alerts overnight. We will have another WEATHER AWARE for the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

