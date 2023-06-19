The strong to severe storms are gradually coming to an end across Central Alabama. We will be left with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s.

Today, Juneteenth, storms will move east of Alabama, but we will have new scattered storms developing through the afternoon mainly over eastern Alabama. Some could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 80s.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers. Expect muggy lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weather pattern starts to change on Tuesday as an upper-level low moves from the Great Lakes into the Southeast U.S. and sits there for the rest of the week. Tuesday will have more scattered storms that could be strong but the severe threat will mainly be along the coast. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

The low will move over Alabama on Wednesday, the first day of summer. We will have plenty of rain and storms, but the severe weather threat will be very low. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The upper-level low will start to move to the NE on Thursday, but it will be close enough for more scattered storms. They are not expected to be severe, but we could have heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Friday will be a little drier with fewer storms. It will become warmer and stay humid with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level low will finally be out of the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy with scattered pop-up storms Saturday. A few could still be strong at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. An area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the west on Sunday. This will reduce the chance and coverage of rain/storms. It will be hot and still humid with highs in the lower 90s.