Tornado warning issued for Calhoun County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42’s Storm Team is currently tracking active weather moving into Central Alabama.

9:20 p.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for Calhoun County.

8:35 p.m. update

Tornado warnings have been issued for Bibb, Hale and Tuscaloosa counties.

8:18 p.m. update

The tornado watch has been extended to include the following counties: Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Bibb and Calhoun. The line of storms is moving east toward these counties. There is a threat for a few tornados, strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

8:05 p.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for Walker County and will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. Storms continue to push into the Central Alabama area. Thunderstorms produce heavy lightning and severe winds.

7:40 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cullman County until 8:15 p.m. There is a likely chance of hail with the storm. A heavy line of rain is moving from Fayette to Jasper and Cullman.

5 p.m. update

These storms will be moving into West Alabama within the next couple of hours. A tornado watch is in effect for north Alabama until 10 p.m. All modes of severe weather are possible with this line of thunderstorms, including straight line winds over 60 mph, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Strong winds will be the primary threat with this system.

The weather threat continues through early Thursday morning. The threat of severe weather should end by sunrise Thursday morning, but showers will continue to linger in east and south Alabama through noon.

As severe weather moves through the area, it is important to “know your county” and the surrounding counties so that you can better understand watches and warnings in effect in your area.

