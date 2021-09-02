A welcome treat of drier and less humid air arrives today and sticks around for a few days

We start this Thursday with patchy fog and muggy temperatures in the 70s. Visibility could be less than 1 mile at times. Use caution as you travel around central Alabama.

The cold front will move into southern Alabama today, and it will bring us less humid air. We will have plenty of sunshine with warm high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The break in the humidity is a welcome treat as we start September!

Tonight, even drier air moves in as a cold front moves to south Alabama. We will be mostly clear, cooler, and less humid. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





Weekend Outlook: The dry and less humid air will stick around on Saturday as an area of high pressure aloft builds over the Southeast U.S. It will be mostly sunny, warm, and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will become more humid as the area of high pressure builds to the west. This will allow for a trough of low pressure to move over the eastern U.S., and it will send a weak upper-level wave across Alabama. This will make it partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

College Football Forecast: There will be some great weather as we kickoff the start of college football this weekend! If you are headed to Atlanta to see Alabama take on Miami it will be mostly sunny and warm for the 2:30 PM kickoff. The roof will be open in the Mercedes Benz Stadium, so temperatures will be in the 80s.

Auburn is taking on Akron at 6:00 PM in Auburn. It will be mostly clear and warm with kickoff temperatures around 80°.

Birmingham Southern is taking on LaGrange at Krulak Stadium with a 6:00 PM kickoff. It will be mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Samford is taking at Tennessee Tech at 6:00 at Seibert Stadium in town. Expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the lower 80s.







Tracking the Tropics: The remnants of Ida will move into the New England states today and spread more heavy flooding rains and tornadoes there as it merges with a cold front.

Larry has become the 5th hurricane of the season way out in the far eastern Atlantic. It will get stronger and forecast to be a Category 3 Hurricane this weekend. Fortunately, it is expected to be a “Fish Storm” and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook:Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynesfor more Birmingham weather updates anytime!