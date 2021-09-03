A welcome break in the humidity today. Labor Day weekend will be hot and slowly become more humid

We start this Friday with a clear sky. It is cooler and more comfortable with low humidity. Temperatures are in the 60s.

We will be mostly sunny and dry with low humidity today. Make sure you get out and enjoy this break in the humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and comfortable with low humidity. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Labor Day Weekend Outlook: The dry and less humid air will stick around on Saturday as an area of high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. It will be mostly sunny, warm, and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will become more humid as the area of high pressure builds to the west. This will allow for a trough of low pressure to move over the eastern U.S., and it will send a weak upper-level wave across Alabama. This will make it partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Next Week Outlook: The trough of low pressure will stay over the eastern U.S. and this will send a few upper-level waves and a weak cold front across Alabama on Monday and Tuesday. Expect a few showers and thunderstorms each day. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Then a cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The front is expected to push through Alabama and this will lead to dryer and less humid air on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Football Forecasts: There will be some great weather as we kickoff the start of college football this weekend! If you are headed to Atlanta to see Alabama take on Miami it will be mostly sunny and warm for the 2:30 PM kickoff. The roof will be open in the Mercedes Benz Stadium, so temperatures will be in the 80s.

Auburn is taking on Akron at 6:00 PM in Auburn. It will be mostly clear and warm with kickoff temperatures around 80°.

Birmingham Southern is taking on LaGrange at Krulak Stadium with a 6:00 PM kickoff. It will be mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Samford is taking at Tennessee Tech at 6:00 at Seibert Stadium in town. Expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the lower 80s.







Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Larry continues to get stronger out in the far eastern Atlantic. It will continue to get stronger and forecast to be a Category 3 Hurricane on Saturday and a Category 4 on Sunday. It will stay a Cat. 4 into early next week in the middle of the Atlantic. Fortunately, it is expected to be a “Fish Storm” and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. However, it could brush by Bermuda next week.

Invest 91L is located over the Gulf of Honduras and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has a low chance to develop today as it moves to the WNW. After that time, it will move across Central America and into the southwest Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Strong upper-level winds will likely limit development. However, forecast models are taking what is left of this system into the western Gulf next week. It will be something to watch to see if it can redevelop. Stay tuned. NHC is giving this system a low chance for development.

Invest 92L is off the coast of Africa. It is moving to the west into an area that is less favorable for development over the next few days. It will bring showers and gusty winds to the Cabo Verde Islands. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook:Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynesfor more Birmingham weather updates anytime!