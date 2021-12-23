A warming trend begins today with very warm temperatures expected for Christmas Day

It is a clear, cold, and frosty morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Grab the coat as you head out the door!

An area of high pressure will move east of Alabama today, and this will bring back southerly winds to the state. We will stay sunny, and it will become a tad warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.





Tonight, will become mostly clear to partly cloudy as moisture returns to the Southeast U.S. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows will not be as cold as they only fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Christmas Eve, Friday, will be unseasonably warm for this time of year. The area of high pressure will stay east of Alabama, and that will bring in southerly winds. We will be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. The weather looks great for the Christmas Eve Services with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s during the evening.

Christmas Weekend: A weak cold front will sit over Tennessee/Northern Alabama on Christmas Day. This will be close enough to Birmingham to make it partly cloudy. It will be unseasonably warm with temperatures around 60° as you open presents, and high temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Normal high temperature for Christmas is in the mid 50s. This is perfect weather for the kids to enjoy their new gifts from Santa outside. Plus, you can have all your guests outside too! The warmest Christmas ever in Birmingham was 78° set back in 2016. Christmas Night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower as a weak cold front passes over central Alabama. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.





Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and it stays warm with high temperatures around 70°. Needless to say, we will not have a cold Christmas this year!

Next Week Outlook: We will have a warm and likely wet last week of 2021. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures stay in the 70s. There will be a better chance for rain Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Wednesday through Friday looks to be wet with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as a cold front stalls across central Alabama. Daily high temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes