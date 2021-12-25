A very warm Christmas Day with near record high temperatures on Sunday

Merry Christmas! A weak cold front will sit over Tennessee today. This will be close enough to Birmingham to make it partly to mostly cloudy. It will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. The normal high temperature for Christmas is in the mid 50s. This is perfect weather for the kids to enjoy their new gifts from Santa outside. Plus, you can have all your guests outside too!

The warmest Christmas ever in Birmingham was 78° set back in 2016. The coldest was 18° set back in 1983.





Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and cool. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, and it stays warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. The record high is 74° set back in 2016.

Next Week Outlook: Get ready for some unsettled weather. We will have a warm and likely wet last week of 2021. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s. There will be a better chance for rain Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Wednesday through Friday looks to be wet with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as a cold front stalls across central Alabama and a few upper-level waves move along the front. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms could become strong on Friday too. Daily high temperatures will remain in the 70s.