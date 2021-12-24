A very warm and dry Christmas is expected this year

It is a mostly clear to partly cloudy and not as cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Grab the coat as you head out the door!

Today, Christmas Eve, will be unseasonably warm for this time of year. An area of high pressure will be southeast of Alabama, and that will bring in southerly winds. We will be partly cloudy, breezy and dry. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Winds will be around 10-15 mph.

This evening, the weather looks great for the Christmas Eve Services with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s during the evening with a breeze.

Tonight, will be partly to mostly cloudy as Santa makes his rounds across central Alabama. It will not be cold with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Santa will not need a jacket this year. Last year temperatures were in the 20s.

Christmas Weekend: A weak cold front will sit over Tennessee on Christmas Day. This will be close enough to Birmingham to make it partly to mostly cloudy. It will be unseasonably warm with temperatures around 60° as you open presents, and high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. The normal high temperature for Christmas is in the mid 50s. This is perfect weather for the kids to enjoy their new gifts from Santa outside. Plus, you can have all your guests outside too! The warmest Christmas ever in Birmingham was 78° set back in 2016. Christmas Night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower as a weak cold front passes over northern Alabama. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.





Sunday will be partly cloudy, and it stays warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. We will not have a cold Christmas this year!





Next Week Outlook: Get ready for some unsettled weather. We will have a warm and likely wet last week of 2021. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s. There will be a better chance for rain Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Wednesday through Friday looks to be wet with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as a cold front stalls across central Alabama and a few upper-level waves move along the front. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms could become strong on Friday too. Daily high temperatures will remain in the 70s.

