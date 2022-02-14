It is a clear and very cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 20s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s.





Tonight, will stay clear, but not as cold across central Alabama. Lows will range from the mid 20s in the colder spots to lower 30s elsewhere.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday. This will bring in southwest to south winds, and we will start to warm up. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

The warming trend will continue Wednesday, and there will be more moisture drawn up from the Gulf of Mexico over Alabama. It will become partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next weather-maker arrives on Thursday. A strong cold front will sweep across Alabama. It will be more humid and warm with high temperatures around 70°. This will lead to some heavy rain and thunderstorms ahead and along the cold front. Some of the storms could be strong to possible severe. There will be plenty of wind shear over the state, but it will not be very unstable (energy). This leads to some questions as to how strong the storms could be and if they will stay severe across Alabama.

It is likely a line of thunderstorms will develop over Mississippi and move into Alabama after Noon. This line could outrun the best energy for it to be severe over Alabama, and this would lead to fewer strong/severe storms. However, it could lead to some heavy rain. Needless to say, there is some uncertainty in the forecast, and we need to see how this evolves the next few days.

SPC has placed all of central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for the viewing area for this potential severe weather threat. Be sure to check back each day this week for updates.





Once the storms move through, it will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday. We will be much colder and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Saturday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s.

