There will be an Omega Block weather pattern this week across the U.S. Alabama will be on the SE side of it, so we will be sunny, dry and breezy today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, we will be clear and chilly with a little breeze. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be mainly sunny, breezy and slowly warming up. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Tuesday, but we warm up into the upper 70s on Thursday. Lows will be in the 40s each night.

The weather pattern will break down on Friday, and an upper-level wave will move across the Southeast U.S. Southerly winds return to Alabama, and that will bring back some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will make it partly cloudy and set off a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be back in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: A series of upper-level waves will move across the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday. They will bring scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama Saturday. There could possibly be an MCS moving into the state from the west, so we will have to watch out for that possibility. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will move across Alabama Sunday with more showers and storms. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s.