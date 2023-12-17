Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a breeze. Low temperatures will range from the middle to upper 30s.

On Monday, a dry cold front will move across Alabama. This will make it sunny, breezy, and chilly. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Monday night will be clear, breezy, and much colder. Lows will range from the upper teens to the middle 20s. The wind chill will be in the teens to lower 20s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday. We will be sunny and cold with highs in the middle 40s. Lows will be in the 20s on Tuesday night.

The ridge of high pressure will move east of Alabama Wednesday through Friday. We will have plenty of sun Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. It will become partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the 60s.

Christmas Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move toward Alabama on Saturday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles late in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Look for a few more showers on Sunday, Christmas Eve with highs in the 60s.

Christmas Day: The front will move across the state and that means we will have scattered showers for Christmas. It will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.