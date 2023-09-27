Today, a weak front will remain across South Alabama, and a trough of low pressure remains north of Alabama. This trough will allow for dry air to move in from the east, and that will keep Central Alabama partly cloudy with only a few showers possible. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and dry with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

The dry air will continue to move east across the state on Thursday, and the rain will come to an end. It will be partly cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

An area of high pressure will build from the New England States into the Southeast U.S. on Friday. This will clear out the rain and we will be mostly sunny. It will become less humid and warm with high temperatures in the middle 80s. The weather will be great for high school football games on Friday evening with temps. in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. all weekend, and this will make for wonderful weather. Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and warm highs in the upper 80s each day. This will be great for the races at Talladega, football and tailgating!

Drought Conditions: a flash drought, or a fast period of dry weather, will impact Alabama starting next week. After today, we are not expecting any rain through at least next week, if not longer. This will worsen the drought conditions and increase the fire danger threat. There is a Fire Alert across Alabama and no burning is allowed without a permit. Stay tuned for updates next week on the worsening conditions.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to move west across the Central Atlantic. It is battling wind shear, so the storm maintains its intensity of 50 mph for a few more days before weakening to a remnant low this weekend north of the Virgin Islands. It is moving WNW across the Central Atlantic.

There is a small area of low-pressure (Invest 91L) between the Cabo Verde Islands and Lesser Antilles. Conditions are favorable for development. It could become a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two in the Central Atlantic as it moves to the NW. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.