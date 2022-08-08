It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. There are also areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 70s.

A trough and an upper-level area of low pressure remain over the Tennessee Valley today. This will set off more scattered to numerous showers and storms. Heavy rain is expected with any storm, so watch out for possible flash flooding issues. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s before it storms.





Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers and some patchy fog. The lows will be in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to have scattered to numerous showers and storms from the trough and an upper-level low. Heavy rain is still expected with any storm, so watch out for some flash flooding. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A weak cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday. This will set off more widespread heavy rain and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The front will stall over South Alabama and the coast on Friday. This will reduce the number of storms we will have, so only expect a few – mainly south of I-20. We will have more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The front will remain stalled near the coast, so some drier air will still be over Central Alabama. It will be partly cloudy, hot and a little less humid on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Not too bad for the middle of August!

Tracking the Tropics: There is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa. It is disorganized now, but conditions appear favorable for gradual development over the next 5 days as it moves to the WNW. A tropical depression could form later this week in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.