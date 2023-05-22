Today, the rain and storms are back. A back door cold front and an upper-level level wave will move across Alabama. There will also be a coastal low pressure system. These systems will set off storms through the evening. Some could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, scattered showers and a few storms will continue with muggy lows in the 60s.

The systems will move out of Alabama on Tuesday, but we will have lingering showers and storms through midday. Then we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be cooler as they only get into the lower to mid-70s.

Dry weather returns Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Central Alabama will be mostly sunny, less humid, and warmer with high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s.

A weak front and upper-level low will move across the state on Friday. There could be enough moisture to set off a few showers, but most of you will likely be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Weekend Outlook: Right now, the weekend looks to be pretty good. Saturday will be partly cloudy with just a chance for a shower as the upper-level low moves east away from Alabama. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s Sunday.