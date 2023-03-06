It is a mostly clear and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

We will have another pleasant day as an area of high pressure sits over the Eastern U.S. This will bring in southeast to south winds across the viewing area, and that will help to make it warmer. We will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and not as chilly thanks to the southerly winds. A few showers are possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a shower as a weak warm front moves across Central Alabama. It will still be unseasonably warm for March with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Normal high temperatures should be in the mid 60s for Birmingham this time of year. A few showers are possible Tuesday night as the front stalls across Alabama. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The old front will stay stalled across Alabama Wednesday with spotty showers and plenty of clouds. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will have scattered showers on Thursday as the front remains across the state with highs staying in the 60s.

A trough of low pressure will send a stronger cold front across Alabama on Friday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. However, these storms are not expected to be severe. High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s. The rain will continue on Friday night as the cold front moves east to the Georgia/Carolina Coast. It will turn colder with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build in from the northwest behind the cold front this weekend, and this will bring down the temperatures. Saturday will still have some clouds and much cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. Another cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday. We will be cloudy with scattered showers and cool highs in the lower to mid 60s.