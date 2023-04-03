The upper-level wave will move east of Alabama today, and a warm front will move into the state. Round 1, the main area of rain from this morning, will move east of us. Then we could see Round 2 as a few more showers and storms pop-up with the warm front.

A few could become strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and large hail. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe storms today for the western-half of Central Alabama. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the 70s.

Tonight, any rain and storms will end with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.

On Tuesday, an area of high pressure will build into Alabama from the southeast Gulf of Mexico. This will dry us out and make it partly to mostly cloudy. Severe weather is expected to break out northwest of Alabama, but we will miss out on this event. It will be MUCH WARMER and stay humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

A cold front will slowly move toward Alabama on Wednesday as the area of high pressure moves to the East Coast. This means much of the day will be mostly cloudy, dry, warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms will return during the evening as the cold front moves into the state. A few storms could become strong to possibly severe since the air will be unstable. However, the threat is low since the low-level winds will be decreasing throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

The cold front will continue to slowly move across the Southeast U.S. all day Thursday. Expect plenty of showers and a few thunderstorms. It will turn MUCH COOLER with high temperatures only in the 60s.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Good Friday. This will continue to bring us scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day. It will be cool with highs in the 60s.

Easter Weekend: Unfortunately, it looks like we will have to deal with rain for this weekend, but it will not be a total washout. The front will washout by Saturday, and an upper-level wave will move across the Southeast U.S., so we will have more on and off showers. Rain totals between Monday and Saturday will be around 2-3″+. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Easter Sunday will start out with scattered showers for Sunrise Services, but we will have a mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon. High temperature will be in the mid 60s. Hopefully it stays dry for all of the Easter Egg hunts!