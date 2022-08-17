It is a mostly cloudy morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama from NW to SE. This will bring us scattered showers and storms. A few storms could become strong south of I-20 this afternoon. We will also have some downpours from time to time. The rain will help to keep the temperatures down with highs only in the lower 80s.

Tonight, the rain will taper off to just a few stray showers with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The stalled front will push south to the Alabama Coast on Thursday. This will help to bring Central Alabama a little less coverage of rain. We will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and a few storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The front will drift back north on Friday as an upper-level wave/disturbance along the coast pushes it northward. We will be mostly cloudy with a better coverage of showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower 80s.





Weekend Outlook: The pesky front will remain draped across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. However, it will become weaker as the energy feeding it moves to the east. We will have scattered showers and storms on Saturday, but they will not be as widespread as Friday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will have a little better coverage of storms with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: a tropical wave is located over the Nicaragua and Honduras and is forecast to move NW across Central America during the next few days. It is forecast to emerge in the Bay of Campeche where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some slow development is possible this weekend as it moves NW over the SW Gulf of Mexico. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.