Light rain/drizzle/mist is falling across Central Alabama this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama today. It will bring us a cold front with an area of low pressure over South Alabama. We start the day with light showers, but will have heavy rain and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain totals will be around 1″+. When you combine that amount with the already saturated grounds we could have possible minor flooding this evening and tonight. Keep an eye on streams, creeks and local rivers.

Tonight, the heavy rain will gradually taper off with lows in the 30s. At this time, all of the precipitation will be liquid. However, there could be a few icy spots across North Alabama if the roads and bridges are still wet by Friday morning.

The cold front will move through Friday morning with the rain coming to an end before sunrise. Then we will become mostly sunny, dry and breezy by mid-morning. Expect cold high temperatures in the upper 40s. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: We will FINALLY be able to dry out this weekend. Saturday will be sunny, gorgeous and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will also be dry, but we start the day with some clouds as a dry cold front/disturbance moves across the state. Then we will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into upper 50s to lower 60s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week dry with plenty of sun on Monday. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday will become partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Look for a few showers on Wednesday with highs still in the 60s. Forecast models are not in agreement with the timing of the next cold front Thursday into Friday. One has the front on Thursday (Euro) and the other on Friday night (GFS). Right now, plan for some rain both days with highs in the 60s.