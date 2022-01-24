A quiet weather week, but keep the coats handy.

A cold night is shaping up for central Alabama, plus a few showers, mainly south of I-20. Rain showers will be widely spaced from Green county to Tallapoosa county with the heaviest rain in south Alabama. The window for wet weather will be between midnight tonight and sunrise tomorrow morning. The sky will clear Tuesday afternoon as highs will return to the 50s.





After the cold front passes tomorrow afternoon, those temperatures will start dropping. It turns into ANOTHER cold morning Wednesday as lows dive back into the 20s. We will have plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, but highs will stay in the 40s through the afternoon.

We will have a slight warmer up Thursday, but then our second cold front of the week drops by Friday. The latest models have decreased rain chances for Friday. It’s safe to say we can’t rule out a possible sprinkle, but most should stay dry. We will have the coldest air arrive Friday night as low drop into the upper teens and low 20s Saturday morning. The temps stay cool through the weekend. Despite the yo-yoing temperatures this week, it will be a fairly quiet weather week.