Christmas Day: A cold front will slowly move across Alabama today. The rain will gradually come to an end by this evening with some lingering clouds. It will be mild and breezy with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Tonight, the rain will end, and it will be cloudy. Expect cooler low temperatures ranging from the lower 40s to the upper 40s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, an upper-level low will sit north of Alabama. It will send a few waves across the area each day. Tuesday will be cloudy with a few morning stray showers and highs around 60.

A second cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny, dry, and cooler with highs in the 50s.

MUCH COOLER air arrives Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine and it will be breezy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s, and the wind chill will be in the 30s/40s during the day. An upper-level wave will move across the Southeast U.S.

Thursday night into Friday. A few models are showing some moisture with it, and that could lead to some light rain/flurries/wintry mix mainly along and north of U.S. 278 and the higher elevations over East Alabama. IF this happens, any wintry weather will likely be north and east of Birmingham. It is too early to see if this will play out, so we will be watching to see how this evolves. Lows on Friday morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry with highs in the middle 40s. The wind chill will be in the 30s for much of the day.

Weekend Outlook: High pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Saturday and Sunday. We will be sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and back into the 50s on Sunday.