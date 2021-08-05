A little more humid with spotty showers today. Weekend will be hot and more humid.

The Birmingham area will become a little more humid today as a weak trough of low pressure sits over western Alabama. This trough will set off spotty showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s, but it will only feel like the lower 90s.





Tonight, will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog. It will be mild with lows in the upper 60s.

The muggy air will come back on Friday as the old cold front along the coast dissipates. Gulf moisture moves back north into central Alabama thanks to a new trough of low pressure moving over the Eastern U.S. This will pull the moisture northward. We will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.







Weekend Outlook: The hot and humid weather returns this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with more spotty showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index 95-100°.

Sunday will be a little drier as high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be close to 100°.

Tracking The Tropics: A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today. Conditions are somewhat favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern Atlantic by early next week. It will move to the WNW around 15 mph. NHC is giving this system a medium chance for development over the next 5 days.

There is another tropical wave located over the central Atlantic. It is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are somewhat favorable for slow development of a system near the Lesser Antilles by early next week. It will move to the WNW at 10-15 mph. NHC is giving this system a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics will be quiet for the next 5 days.

