It is a partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama. There are a few showers across Northern Alabama, but much of the area is dry for now. Temperatures are in the 70s.

The front that brought us rain this weekend is well north of Alabama, but it has left a weak trough across the Deep South today. At the same time, an upper-level wave will move across the state. This will give us another round of scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight, we will become partly cloudy, but we could see some scattered showers and storms toward daybreak. It will stay muggy with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday morning could start out with another round of showers and storms for most of the Birmingham area as a cluster of storms (MCS) from the north moves southwest across the state. Then we could see yet another round of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening in the wake of the morning ones. Some downpours are likely. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Alabama will be between a ridge of high pressure over the Western U.S. and another area of high pressure over Bermuda. This puts the lowest pressure over us and that will help to set off showers and storms across Central Alabama. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with fewer storms. We will have some pop-up storms in the afternoon, but most of you will be dry. It will be hotter and still humid with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index 100-104°.

Thursday could be a little wetter with more scattered storms and highs in the lower 90s. Friday will have a little less rain with more pop-up afternoon storms. Highs will stay in the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: Alabama will remain between the two ridges, so we will have more typical summer weather. Each day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with pop-up afternoon storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index around 100-105°.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.