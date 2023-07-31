It is a partly cloudy, foggy, and muggy start to this Monday morning with temperatures in the 70s. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM. Watch for visibility less than 1 mile at times.

Today, the cold front will move to South Alabama today. Drier and less humid air will build over Central Alabama by this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the middle 90s. The humidity levels will be dropping, so the heat index will be 95-100°.

Tonight, it will become mostly clear, less humid, and more comfortable. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the upper-level ridge of high pressure will build toward the Southeast U.S. from the Southwest U.S. Alabama will be on the eastern edge of the ridge, so winds aloft will be out of the northwest. This will make it mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid each day. There will be a chance for a few showers each day. High temperatures each day will be in the lower to middle 90s.

We will also have to watch out for a few MCSs (clusters of storms) that will dive toward Alabama from the northwest Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. It is likely they will be dissipating as they move into the state since they will run into drier air. If they survive, expect scattered showers and possibly some strong storms. The question will be if they make it to Alabama, or stay farther to the west in Mississippi. We will have to watch and see.

On Thursday and Friday, the old cold front will move north from the coast and the upper-level ridge will move back west. We will become partly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: We will continue to be hot and humid with a daily chance for spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s and the heat index 105°+ each day.