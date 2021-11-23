A Gorgeous and chilly Tuesday. We slowly warm up for Thanksgiving with some rain

It is a clear, cold, and frosty morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for everyone until 9 AM. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will sit over Alabama today. This will make it sunny and chilly. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s.





Tonight, will be clear and cold again with some frost. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s. A light freeze is possible in the colder areas north and east of Birmingham, so protect plants, pets, and people.

The area of high pressure will slide east of Alabama on Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine and it will become milder with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thanksgiving Day: We will become mostly cloudy and warmer with some late-day showers after 4 PM. Most of your Thanksgiving will be dry, but as your guests leave in the evening it will be raining. High temperatures will be back in the 60s. Scattered showers with the next cold front will continue Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s.





The rain clears out before sunrise on Friday, and we will become sunny, breezy, and colder. High temperatures will struggle to get to 50°. It will be a cold Black Friday for all of you shoppers.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the South this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the 30s. A weak dry cold front will move over northern Alabama on Sunday. This will make it mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Iron Bowl Forecast: We will have a gorgeous day in Auburn with plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures in the 50s for the 2:30 PM Kickoff.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.