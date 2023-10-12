Tonight, we will stay cloudy and cool with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. Ahead of it, we will be mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers along and east of I-65. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through on Saturday morning, and this will put an end to any rain. However, we will not see the chilly air yet. We will start the day with clouds, but it will become sunny and breezy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

This weather will be great for viewing the Annular Solar Eclipse. It starts around 10 AM, the peak will be at 12:08 PM CT and it will end around 2 PM. Make sure you have special eclipse glasses to look at the sun. DO NOT look at the sun with regular sunglasses or with the naked eye.

A reinforcing trough will move through on Sunday bringing us the chilly air along with breezy conditions. We will be sunny with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Football Forecast: Alabama kicks off at 11 AM against Arkansas and the weather will be great. Expect plenty of sunshine with kickoff temps. in the lower 70s. Samford kicks off at 12 PM at home against Furnam with sunshine and temps. in the middle 70s. Auburn is in Baton Rouge playing LSU for a 6 PM kickoff. It will be sunny with temps. starting in the middle 70s and falling to the lower 60s. Lastly, UAB is playing at UTSA at 7 PM. Kickoff temps. will be in the middle 70s in San Antonio and they will fall to the upper 60s by the 4th quarter.

Next Week Outlook: We will have another cold front early next week that will continue to bring us chilly temperatures. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We slowly warm up on Thursday and Friday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s each day.