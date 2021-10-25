A few showers today with cold front number one. A stronger front will bring us strong storms Wednesday night

It is a partly cloudy morning across central Alabama with some patchy fog, and cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will move across central Alabama today. It will be weakening as it moves through, so I am not expecting much rain. We will have spotty showers now through the afternoon. Then we will dry out this evening. It will be mild and a little more humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.







Tonight, will become clear and chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Grab your jackets once again.

We will have a beautiful and dry day on Tuesday as an area of high pressure briefly sits over Alabama. Expect plenty of sunshine and cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°. Tuesday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will be the transition day between the pleasant weather and some possible strong thunderstorms. We will become mostly cloudy during the day with some late-day showers popping up as a cold front moves toward Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The cold front will move closer to us on Wednesday night, and an area of low pressure will move along the Gulf Coast. There will be enough instability to set off scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state. A few could be strong to severe. SPC has highlighted an area just south of Birmingham to the coast with a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. There is still some uncertainty as to how far north the strong/severe storms will go. Right now, the best chance looks to be south of Montgomery since that is how far north a warm front will go. If the warm front makes it farther north, then the strong/severe storms could make it into Chilton county. Due to this threat for some strong/severe storms, we have issued a Weather Aware for Wednesday night into Thursday.





The cold front will move through on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, a few could be strong to severe early in the day as the front and low move across southern Alabama. We will have to keep an eye on the intensity of the storms. Once the cold front moves through in the morning, we will have clouds wrapping around an upper-level low north of Alabama. They will stick around all day with some lingering light rain showers. It will become breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.





The clouds and a few showers will stick around on Friday. It will be chilly and breezy with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast: Some clouds will stick around on Saturday, and this will make it partly cloudy. It will stay breezy and cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Saturday night will become clear and chilly with lows in the 40s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Halloween Sunday. This will make it sunny and cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. It will be clear and chilly for Trick-or-Treaters on Sunday night with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s between 5-8 PM.

Tracking the Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form off the U.S. East Coast during the next day or so. It will be part of a cold front, and will move NNE through the middle of the week. This system will bring rain and wind to portions of the mid-Atlantic and NE U.S. coast. Toward the end of the week, the low could develop some tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward away from the NE U.S. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

