An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. today. This will gradually clear out the clouds and sprinkles. We will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Northerly winds will allow for cool temperatures with highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with chilly lows in the 40s.

The area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama Tuesday. We will be partly cloudy and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

A series of upper-level waves/disturbances will move from west to east across the Southeast U.S. between Wednesday and Saturday. There will also be an area of low pressure moving across the Deep South on Wednesday. The first wave and low will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. More rain and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast with the second wave on Thursday and Thursday night. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and large hail. This will be something to keep an eye on the next few days. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s.

The rain will end on Friday morning as wave #2 moves east of Alabama. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out dry with a partly cloudy sky, but wave #3 and a cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring us a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will gradually become partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.