The rain will be ending this morning as the cold front moves across Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

Today: The clouds will give way to some sunshine later this afternoon. It will be breezy, and cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.





Tonight: It will be clear and MUCH COLDER across Central Alabama. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some areas north and east could see some frost if the winds die down. Protect your plants.

Rest of the Week: An area of high pressure will build toward Alabama on Tuesday. We will be sunny and cool for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Average high temperature this time of year is 75°, so we will be well below that number.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama Wednesday. A weak upper-level wave/disturbance will move just north of Alabama. This will be close enough to make it partly cloudy during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We could see a brief sprinkle Wednesday night with lows in the 50s.





Thursday and Friday will have some beautiful weather as the area of high pressure remains east of Alabama. This will block any weather systems from moving across the state. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with warmer high temperatures in the lower 80s Thursday and mid 80s on Friday.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be parked off the East Coast on Saturday. This will continue to bring us warmer air and it will become a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. A weak cold front will move toward us on Sunday. It will stay partly cloudy, but we could see a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. The cold front will move through Alabama Sunday night into Monday.