Today, we will have very pleasant weather for Memorial Day across Central Alabama. This is actually a rare treat for this time of year. Typically, we are not humid with pop-up storms. This year we will be mostly sunny and dry with low humidity as a dry cold front will move across the state. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. I’ll take it!

Tonight, we will be mostly clear, cool, and comfortable again with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will build across Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. At the same time, there will be a low moving east across the Northern Gulf of Mexico, and a weak backdoor cold front moving in from Georgia. These systems will make it partly cloudy, warmer, and slightly more humid. We could see a few showers and storms pop up each day, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

The low will move over to Florida on Thursday and Friday. Alabama will be on the backside of this system, and that will increase the humidity with easterly winds. It will also bring us scattered showers and storms on both days. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The low will move farther to the southeast and that will bring in some drier air over the state for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with only a small chance for a pop-up storm. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a low chance for pop-up showers and storms. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s.