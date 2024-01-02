Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and cold with a few showers moving into Central Alabama around sunrise. Lows will be in the lower to middle 20s.

Our next weathermaker arrives on Wednesday. A coastal low will move just offshore from Louisiana east to Florida. This will send scattered showers across Central Alabama. The best coverage of rain will be south of I-20. We could pick up around 1/4″ of rain in spots. It will be a cold rain with highs only in the lower 40s.

There is a chance that as the rain ends on Wednesday evening and cold air moves in from the north, we could see a brief change to snow flurries in the higher elevations to the east and north of Birmingham. No accumulation is expected. It will be a race to see if the cold air arrives before the rain ends. Lows on Wednesday night will be around 30°.

We will dry out on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Expect cool high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase late in the day. It will be a tad warmer with highs in the middle 50s. Plenty of rain returns Friday night with our next weathermaker.

Weekend Outlook: Another area of low pressure will move across the Gulf Coast this weekend, but it will be inland this time. It will spread a better coverage of much-needed rain across Central Alabama starting Friday night and lasting through much of Saturday morning. We could pick up 1-2″ of rain. It will be very windy with this system with wind gusts of 30+ mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

We will dry out on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky, and chilly high temperatures in the lower 50s.