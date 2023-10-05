It is a mostly cloudy and warm evening with a few showers moving into Central Alabama. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s.

Tonight, it will be cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

The strong cold front will move across Alabama on Friday morning. This system is not going to help with the dry and drought conditions. Expect clouds and spotty showers into the afternoon, and then it will become partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80°.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with temperatures in the 70s for the high school football games.

Weekend Outlook: We have BIG Changes to the weekend forecast! Fall weather and MUCH COOLER air return to Alabama in the wake of the cold front. Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and much cooler with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly! Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s. You will want a jacket! An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Sunday, so we will have plenty of sunshine. It will still be very cool for this time of year with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Great ready to enjoy this first taste of fall!

Next Week’s Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Wednesday. At the same time, there will be an upper-level low along the northern Gulf Coast. Monday will be sunny with highs in the 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy from the coastal low. Highs will be around 80°. The coastal low will move northeast and bring us a small chance for rain on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Spotty showers will continue on Friday with highs in the 70s.