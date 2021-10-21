A cold front will bring us showers and thunderstorms today. Then we dry out on Friday and this weekend

It is a mostly cloudy morning across central Alabama with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some downpours are possible. It is mild and muggy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will move across Alabama today. It will bring us two round of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The first round is this morning. The second is this evening. A few thunderstorms could be strong to possibly severe across NE Alabama. SPC has placed a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather there. The main threat would be gusty winds. We could also have a few downpours anywhere in the state. Rain totals are forecast to be around 1/2″ or more – especially if you are under one of the heavier thunderstorms. It will be mild and more humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.







Tonight, the rain will come to an end, and we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky. It will turn cooler with lows in the 50s.





The cold front will be south of Birmingham by Friday morning, and any rain will be gone. You can expect it to become mostly sunny and a little cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Friday evening will be cool for the high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Friday night will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure is forecast to build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will make it mostly sunny and mild on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer and pleasant with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures climb back into the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: The tropics are quiet and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days. Forecast models continue to show that the tropics are starting to calm down as the season only has 6 weeks left. That is not to say we couldn’t see a storm pop-up in the next few weeks, but for now nothing is showing that happening.

