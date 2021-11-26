A cold and breezy Black Friday. We stay chilly for Iron Bowl weekend

It is a mostly cloudy, breezy, and much colder morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door if you are trying to get any early Black Friday shopping deals.

We will become sunny, breezy, and colder today in the wake of the cold front on this Black Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, and the wind chill will be in the 30s/40s all day. It will be a cold Black Friday for all of you shoppers, so plan to bundle up if you must wait in any lines.





Bundle up for the UAB game this afternoon at 1 PM. It will be sunny, chilly and breezy with temperatures only in the 40s, but could feel like the 30s.

Tonight, will be clear, cold, and frosty. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you protect plants and pets.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the South this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A weak dry cold front and upper-level wave will move over Alabama on Sunday. This will make it mostly cloudy in the morning, and then we will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will still be chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.







Iron Bowl Forecast: We will have a gorgeous day in Auburn with plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures in the 50s for the 2:30 PM Kickoff.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over us on Monday and stay over the Deep South through Thursday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the 50s. Southerly winds return Tuesday through Thursday, and this will warm us up into the 60s each day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A trough of low pressure will move toward the area on Friday into next weekend. The timing is still the question since the forecast models are not in agreement. Right now, we will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 60s. It looks like we will see rain next weekend as a strong cold front moves into Alabama. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.