We warm up on Tuesday after a cold and blustery MLK Day

It is a cloudy, cold, and breezy start to this Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. There could be some icy spots on roads, bridges, and overpasses, so be careful.

The clouds will be slow to break up today as a weak upper-level system moves across the state. There is a chance we could see a few snow flurries – mainly across the north and northeast part of Alabama. We will be cold all day with high temperatures only in the 40s, and the wind chill will be in the 30s.





Tonight, will become mostly clear. It will be colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

A cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday. This will bring in some warmer air ahead of it, and that will allow for numerous showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day and into Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

We will turn MUCH colder on Thursday as an area of high pressure builds north of Alabama. The rain will end by midday, and it is possible a few area of wintry mix could develop over NE Alabama. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and very cold with lows in the lower to mid 20s.





Friday will stay cold and mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or even a snow flurry in eastern and northeast Alabama. However, the chance is very low. High temperatures will only in the mid to upper 30s. BRRR!

Weekend Outlook: The forecast models are NOT in agreement with the weather this weekend. The GFS wants to develop an area of low pressure along the coast, and this could bring areas just south of Birmingham some rain and possibly some wintry precipitation. The Euro keeps us dry and chilly. We have plenty of time to see how these models play out. Right now, Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Make sure to check back for updates all week.

