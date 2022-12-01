Tonight: Temperatures will again be in the 30s with a few clouds.



Tomorrow: It will be a seasonable afternoon with highs in the low 60s. There will be a few extra clouds but no rain.



Weekend: Rain arrives overnight Friday into Saturday as a cold front moves in. No severe weather is expected at this time. The rain should move out late Saturday morning leaving us with decent shopping weather for the afternoon. Sunday there will be a some afternoon showers.

Next week: The unsettled weather pattern continues through the middle of next week as we will have waves of energy moving out of the gulf. We will be sandwiched between two areas of high pressure which will results in ongoing rain chances next week.