A chilly start to the week with some rain. Then a big warm up arrives for Christmas

It is a mostly clear to partly cloudy, cold, and frosty Monday morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Give yourself time to defrost your car.

An area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama today. At the same time, an upper-level low and surface low will develop over the NW Gulf of Mexico. We will have clouds increase all day making it mostly cloudy. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tonight, will be cloudy and chilly with scattered showers moving into central Alabama as the lows move toward us. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.





On Tuesday, The First Day of Winter, the surface low will stay down in the Gulf of Mexico, but the upper-level low will move across Alabama. This will bring us scattered showers all day. It will be cold rain with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Brrr! Winter officially arrives at 2:59 PM CST. The rain will end on Tuesday night as the clouds gradually move out of the area. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

An area of high pressure will build over us on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures warming back up to around 60°. The area of high pressure moves northeast of Alabama on Thursday. We will stay sunny, but it will become warmer as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Christmas Eve, Friday, will be warm for this time of year. We will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Christmas Weekend: There will be a weak cold front over Tennessee/Northern Alabama on Christmas Day. This will make it partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, but most of you will be dry. It will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday will remain partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures near 70°. So much for feeling cold for Christmas this year?!

