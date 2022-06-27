It is a mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers across Central Alabama. The rain will be ending this morning, but it will come back this afternoon.

We will finally see a break in the heat this week thanks to a cold front moving across Alabama today. Expect another round of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will only be in the upper 80s.







Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front will stall along the coast Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be close enough to help set off more scattered showers and storms across the Birmingham area. However, they will not be as widespread. Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.







The old cold front will retreat north on Thursday and Friday. This will bring back more widespread showers and storms each day. It will make it more humid, so there will be a lot of moisture in the air. This will lead to any storm producing heavy rain, so we will have to watch out for minor flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

4th of July Weekend Outlook: Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours will be possible. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: There is an area of low pressure over the NW Gulf of Mexico. It is producing showers and storms as it moves to the west toward Texas. This will spread heavy rain across southern Louisiana and eastern Texas the next few days. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

A tropical wave is located less than 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. It is getting better organized and could develop into a tropical depression in the next few days. This system will cross over the islands and into the Caribbean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. If it become a tropical storm it would get the name Bonnie.

Lastly, there is another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. It is poorly organized now, but conditions are favorable for slow development later this week as it moves to the WNW across the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.