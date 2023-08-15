It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning with a few showers and storms as a cold front moves into Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s.

The cold front will sweep across the state today. There will be a few showers and storms through midday, and then it will be partly cloudy. It will gradually become less humid by the late afternoon as dry northerly winds return to the state. The front will make it a little “cooler” with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The heat index will only be a few degrees higher than the air temperature. The exception will be a line from Clanton to Alexander City southward where the heat index will be over 100°.

Tonight, we will feel the impacts of the cold front. It will be mostly clear, less humid, and cooler! Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. This will feel amazing for mid-August!

Wednesday through Friday will continue to be less humid and warm as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Each day will have plenty of sunshine and dry air. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will become hotter, but still less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Weekend Forecast: The area of high pressure at the surface will move east of Alabama, and that will bring back the southerly winds. At the same time, an upper-level area of high pressure will strengthen as it sits over the Plains States. Central Alabama will become more humid and stay hot. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the middle 90s and the heat index around 100-105°.

Tropical Outlook: There is a tropical wave east of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized and development is forecast to be slow to occur as it moves to the west. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop.

Another tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa by Wednesday. Some slow development is possible later this week or over the weekend. It will move WSW across the eastern Atlantic. Conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development early next week. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.